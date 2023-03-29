A large group of swimmers reportedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins off the coast of Hawaii’s Big Island, state authorities said on Tuesday.

Enforcement officers encountered the 33 swimmers in Hōnaunau Bay during a routine patrol Sunday morning, according to a news release from Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Aerial drone footage and photos appear to have captured the incident and show the snorkelers “aggressively pursuing, corralling and harassing the pod,” officials said.

The officers told the group in the water about the violation. When the swimmers returned to land, they were met by uniformed officers. State and federal officials then launched a joint investigation.

Swimming within 50 yards of Hawaii’s spinner dolphins in nearshore waters has been against federal law since 2021.

The rule arose after concerns that tourists were stopping the nocturnal animals from getting the rest they needed to look for food at night. They feed on species like fish, shrimp and squid that rise to shallower depths during late hours.

The spinner dolphins may appear awake during the day because they’re maneuvering through the ocean but may be sleeping. Half of their brains rest while the other half is awake to go to the surface and breathe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.