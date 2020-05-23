pier 45

Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at San Francisco’s Historic Pier 45

By Mandela Linder, Kristofer Noceda and John Zuchelli

A raging four-alarm fire ripped through a warehouse at San Francisco's Pier 45 early Saturday, sending thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Firefighters responded to the massive blaze at 4:20 a.m. and quickly went into an offensive fight by going inside the warehouse. Officials said the intensity of the fire was so hot, they quickly raised the response to four alarms and evacuated the warehouse. A fireboat was also called to respond to the blaze.

Raw video of a 4-alarm warehouse fire at San Francisco's Pier 45.

Crews then started to fight the fire with a defensive strategy to protect other structures. Video showing the peak of the blaze shows a raging inferno, ripping through the warehouse. Portions of the warehouse roof also collapsed.

Fire officials suspect the blaze started inside the warehouse, but an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported.

The warehouse destroyed by the blaze is next to the dock for the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, a historic ship used during World War II. Officials said the ship was saved.

