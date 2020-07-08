4 Dead, 3 Wounded in Paterson Shooting; Gang Ties Probed

At least four people are dead and three others are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a late-night shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, the city's mayor said Wednesday.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, near Harrison and Carroll streets Tuesday night. Two others died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says it's possible the deaths were retaliation by one or more gang members who had recently been released from prison or jail.

Authorities shut down the entire area overnight as they searched for potential suspects. No arrests appear to have been made.

Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals are involved in an ongoing standoff with a murder suspect nearby on Hamilton Street. It's not clear if that suspect was involved in Tuesday's shooting, but Sayegh says he is wanted on a murder warrant in New York City, which is why the U.S. Marshals are involved.

Both investigations are ongoing.