Shootings

4 killed, at least 10 wounded in Birmingham, Alabama, nightclub shooting

At least one shooter fired from the street into the nightclub at around 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Getty Images

Four people were killed and several others were injured after at least one gunman fired into a Birmingham, Alabama, nightclub where a birthday party was being held Saturday night, police told NBC News.

Police responded to reports of people shot on 27th Street North at around 11:08 p.m., Birmingham police spokesman Truman Fitzgerald said in a video statement.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

One man was found fatally shot on the sidewalk outside the nightclub, two women were found dead inside, and a man taken to a hospital was pronounced dead there, Fitzgerald said.

Ten other people who were shot were being treated at UAB Hospital, police said. Some were taken there by the Birmingham Fire Department and others arrived in private vehicles.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“At least one suspect drove by in a vehicle and fired shots from the street into the nightclub,” police said in a statement.

There was some type of altercation at the club, police said, but detectives are trying to determine if that is connected to the shooting.

There have been no arrests, and police asked the public for any information.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 1 hour ago

Hamas says Gaza cease-fire talks haven't paused and claims military chief survived Israeli strike

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Former fire chief who died at Trump rally used his body to shield family from gunfire

shooting, Birmingham, Alabama,
At least four people are dead after shots were fired overnight at a nightclub in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday. (WVTM)

Birmingham police on Sunday identified those killed as: Lerandus Anderson, 24; Stevie McGhee, 39; Markeisha Gettings, 42; and Angela Weatherspoon, 56.

McGhee was found dead outside the business. Gettings and Weatherspoon were killed inside, and Anderson was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Federal law enforcement agencies are also assisting Birmingham police in the investigation, police said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us