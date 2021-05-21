Newark

4-Year-Old Hospitalized After Falling Out 6th Floor Window of Newark Building

A 4-year-old child has been hospitalized after falling out of a window on the sixth floor of a Newark building, police said.

The unidentified child fell around 2:30 p.m. Friday from a building on Oxford Street near Raymond Boulevard, across the street from Riverfront Park, according to police. When officers arrived, the youngster was unresponsive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The child was rushed to University Hospital, where they are said to be in serious but stable condition, police said.

U.S. & World

Palestine May 21

Palestinians See Victory in Gaza Truce as Israel Warns Hamas

South Korea 21 hours ago

Biden, South Korea's Moon ‘Deeply Concerned' About NKorea

Police are investigating what may have caused the child to fall.

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew Jersey
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us