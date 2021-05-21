4-Year-Old Hospitalized After Falling Out 6th Floor Window of Newark Building

A 4-year-old child has been hospitalized after falling out of a window on the sixth floor of a Newark building, police said.

The unidentified child fell around 2:30 p.m. Friday from a building on Oxford Street near Raymond Boulevard, across the street from Riverfront Park, according to police. When officers arrived, the youngster was unresponsive.

The child was rushed to University Hospital, where they are said to be in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating what may have caused the child to fall.