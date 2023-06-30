4-year-old Katalina Rios reported missing in NYC, mom allegedly handed child off to woman: sources

What to Know According to law enforcement sources, Katalina Rios was last seen with her mother at around 8:40 p.m. last Friday at a hotel serving as a shelter located at 201 East 24th St.

Police are asking the public to help locate a missing 4-year-old girl who they say was last seen in a Manhattan shelter June 23.

According to law enforcement sources, Katalina Rios was last seen with her mother at around 8:40 p.m. last Friday at a hotel serving as a shelter located at 201 East 24th St. in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

A couple of days later, law enforcement sources say, Katalina Rios' mother checked herself into a hospital and a social worker called in that her daughter was missing.

Her mother said that she handed the girl to a woman in front of a government building but doesn’t know which building, and hasn’t seen her since, according to law enforcement sources.

Katalina Rios is described by police as a Hispanic girl having brown eyes and black hair. A description of what she was wearing at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).