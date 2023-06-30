4-year-old reported missing after mom handed her off to woman has been found: NYPD

What to Know According to law enforcement sources, the child was last seen with her mother at around 8:40 p.m. last Friday at a hotel serving as a shelter located at 201 East 24th St.

The four-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week after she was last seen in a Manhattan shelter, has been found.

Police issued a public plea Friday to help locate the missing 4-year-old girl who they say was last seen in a Manhattan shelter June 23.

According to law enforcement sources, the girl was last seen with her mother at around 8:40 p.m. last Friday at a hotel serving as a shelter located at 201 East 24th St. in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

On Thursday, law enforcement sources say, the girl's mother checked herself into a hospital and a social worker called in that her daughter was missing.

Her mother said that she handed the girl to a woman in front of a government building but doesn’t know which building, and hasn’t seen her since, according to law enforcement sources.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the girl's mother apparently had a mental or physical episode which caused her to give her child to another person. The biological dad became aware of this and reported it to police Thursday, Essig said.

Police subsequently identified the person who the child was handed off to as residing on 144th Street in the Bronx, according to Essig. It was at that location that the girl was found.

The 4-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she is undergoing physical examination, Essig said.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).