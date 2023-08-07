A 4-year-old child was run over by a golf cart after a Michigan fire department's dog accidentally laid on the accelerator, officials said. The child was not seriously injured and returned to jumping in the "bounce house" within minutes.

The incident happened Friday in Westland, a suburb of Detroit, at the annual Blues, Brews and BBQ event.

Bella, a beloved arson dog with the Westland Fire & Rescue, jumped into a golf cart and accidentally laid across the accelerator pedal, causing the cart to lunge forward and striking the 4-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

The cart's front tire reportedly ran over the child's left leg before they were able to stop the runaway vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Paramedics on the scene examined the child and determined she didn't have any obvious injuries, but deemed her "visibly shaken." The girl's mother refused additional treatment, the department said.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house," Westland fire officials wrote.

The department said Bella is also OK and "definitely devastated," though "she will be back on the cart, just with extra precautions in place!"