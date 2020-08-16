5 People Wounded in Shooting at Flea Market in San Antonio

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mission Market

WOAI-TV

At least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market in San Antonio on Sunday, police officials said.

The gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m. at Mission Market during a dispute on the grounds, according to Police Chief William McManus.

"This is the result of some type of argument. I don't know if the argument was between gang members or just people who knew each other or didn't know each other," McManus said.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Aug 14

Virus Updates: Mayors Call for Guaranteed Income; Southern Schools Aim for Fall Football

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Pregnant in a Pandemic: How COVID-19 Stress May Affect Growing Babies

McManus said a security guard also opened fire, but it was not known if the guard is among the wounded.

The manager of the Mission Open Air Market, Al Ramon, said the argument did not involve any market employees.

"It was between a vendor and buyer, or two vendors, we don't know exactly," Ramon said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene, but the number of gunshots fired was not immediately known, according to McManus. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us