Several People Shot, 2 Fatally, In Washington, DC

Five men were shot -- two fatally -- in Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, just north of New York Avenue in the Truxton Circle neighborhood.

D.C. police officers and D.C. Fire & EMS were called to area for the report of several people shot. Units arrived shortly after 12:45 p.m. and found several people shot in the street.

Police say a dark SUV pulled up and two gunmen jumped out and began shooting.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and three men took themselves to the hospital.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict described the area as "an open-air drug market" that police routinely patrol.

According to police, the first call for help came in from three members of the D.C. fire department who happen to be on the block inspecting buildings.

The scene is on a vibrant block of the neighborhood near homeless outreach program So Others Might Eat and a bilingual charter school. Parents could be seen picking up students about 2 p.m.

Police have cordoned off the area while they investigate. It was not immediately known whether they have a suspect.

Several streets were closed off around the shooting scene, police said: First Street NW between O and P streets and the 1300 block of N. Capital Street. Metrobuses are being re-rerouted until further notice.

There was no word on what may have led up to the shooting.

Overnight, another deadly shooting occurred about a half-block away.

In that incident, a 25-year-old man died and a woman was wounded at Florida Avenue and N. Capitol Street. It wasn't known whether these shootings might be related.

So far this year, 136 people have died in homicides in the District, compared to 131 people at this time last year, according to Metropolitan Police Department data. Overall violent crime is up 2%, and assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 11%.

