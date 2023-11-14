news

5 words you might not know were first used the year you were born and beyond

From granny panties to cool beans, here are when various words entered the English lexicon - and they might surprise you

By Kim Jao

Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen
AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

Curious about which words were first recorded in English the year you were born?

There's a tool that can help you find out.

The Merriam-Webster Time Traveler records which words were first used in print all the way until before the 12th century. Explore the webpage to see which words came into print the year you were born – and the findings might surprise you.

Some words might evoke nostalgia or remind you of different zeitgeist eras, others might make you laugh. Here's a shortened selection of words that were first recorded in English from 1960 through 2022. Click here to view the full Time Traveler tool.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

1960

  • Acid reflux
  • Bossa nova
  • Fast-food
  • Poo
  • Theme park

1961

  • Black Friday
  • Computer science
  • Conspiracy theorist
  • Fettucine Alfredo
  • Gaslighting

1962

  • Belgian waffle
  • Coffee table
  • Miniskirt
  • Red-flag
  • Salsa

1963

  • Baby boomer
  • Deadass
  • Neuroscience
  • Sexism
  • Yay

1964

  • Colorism
  • Gentrification
  • Homophobia
  • Pantsuit
  • Quinceañera

1965

  • Biohazard
  • Domino theory
  • Maltipoo
  • Stagflation
  • Xerox

1966

  • Art deco
  • Gochujang
  • Noise pollution
  • Red Guard
  • Yuck

1967

  • Dirtbag
  • Ego trip
  • Paramedic
  • Rip off
  • Slo-mo

1968

  • Butt naked
  • Fanfic
  • Jazz-rock
  • Reggae
  • Ziplock

1969

  • Afrobeat
  • Bollywood
  • DUI
  • Point guard
  • String bikini

1970

  • Agent Orange
  • Bad hair day
  • Control freak
  • Love handles
  • Skate park

1971

  • Camerawoman
  • Dashcam
  • Open marriage
  • Username
  • Wild card

1972

  • Beer pong
  • Cash cow
  • Floppy disk
  • Latina
  • Playlist

1973

  • Fact-check
  • Hot tub
  • Sea monkey
  • Oobleck
  • Pro-choice

1974

  • CT scan
  • Life support
  • Transgender
  • Touch screen
  • Wimp out

1975

  • Brainiac
  • Fast fashion
  • Greenhouse gas
  • Playdate
  • Smashburger

1976

  • Ableism
  • Digital camera
  • Meme
  • Pooper-scooper
  • Wannabe

1977

  • Buzz cut
  • Gamer
  • Karaoke
  • Shopaholic
  • Strip mall

1978

  • BFF
  • Eye candy
  • Improv
  • Stockholm syndrome
  • Pad thai

1979

  • Breakout session
  • Email
  • Hip-hop
  • Lip-lock
  • Pepper spray

1980

  • Air guitar
  • Baby bump
  • Chill out
  • Fugly
  • One-trick pony

1981

  • App
  • Boom box
  • Elbow bump
  • Party monster
  • Warm fuzzies

1982

  • Baby fever
  • Gaydar
  • Impostor syndrome
  • Tiramisu
  • Valley girl

1983

  • Bae
  • Cell phone
  • Green screen
  • Screenshot
  • Zip tie

1984

  • Down bad
  • Geeked
  • Laptop
  • Netizen
  • Sriracha

1985

  • Air fryer
  • Anime
  • Boy band
  • Cool beans
  • Intifada

1986

  • Chat room
  • Cringey
  • Glasnost
  • Internet
  • Jump scare

1987

  • Down
  • Generation X
  • GIF
  • Paintball
  • Virtual reality

1988

  • Emo
  • F-bomb
  • Mad cow disease
  • Mosh pit
  • Stress ball

1989

  • Bubble butt
  • Caffeinate
  • Cybersecurity
  • Intersectionality
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day

1990

  • Hand gel
  • LARP
  • McMansion
  • Shout-out
  • Twentysomething

1991

  • Arnold Palmer
  • Bestie
  • Cybercrime
  • Granny panties
  • NPC

1992

  • Buzzkill
  • Gen X
  • Man cave
  • MILF
  • Photoshop

1993

  • Cosplay
  • Fashionista
  • Gender-fluid
  • Generation Z
  • Website

1994

  • Bootylicious
  • Cyber warfare
  • Friend zone
  • Upcycle
  • Wifebeater

1995

  • Bridezilla
  • Jorts
  • Mom jeans
  • Noob
  • Slacktivism

1996

  • Face-palm
  • GOAT
  • Live streaming
  • Phishing
  • Smartphone

1997

  • Auto-tune
  • Bokey
  • Emoji
  • Friends with benefits
  • Judgy

1998

  • Amirite
  • Cyberbullying
  • Dark web
  • Neurodiversity
  • Social networking

1999

  • Blogger
  • Carbon footprint
  • Clickbait
  • Incel
  • K-pop

2000

  • FaceTime
  • Faux-hawk
  • Geocaching
  • Google (verb)
  • Speed dating

2001

  • Anti-vaxxer
  • Bromance
  • Forever chemical
  • Captcha
  • Twerking

2002

  • Beast mode
  • Nip slip
  • Selfie
  • TL;DR
  • Vlog

2003

  • Binge-watch
  • Dad bod
  • Flash mob
  • Net neutrality
  • Social distancing

2004

  • Chonky
  • FOMO
  • Paywall
  • Podcast
  • Social media

2005

  • Butt-dial
  • Glamping
  • Rage quit
  • Truther
  • Upvote

2006

  • Bucket list
  • Bussin’
  • Smishing
  • Totes
  • YouTuber

2007

  • DM
  • Epic fail
  • Friendsgiving
  • Retweet
  • Yeet

2008

  • Adorbs
  • Bitcoin
  • Mansplain
  • Me Too
  • Unfollow

2009

  • Alt-right
  • Body-shame
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Jegging
  • Vaccine passport

2010

  • 5G
  • Arab Spring
  • Galentine’s Day
  • Instagram

2011

  • ASMR
  • Blockchain
  • Thirst trap
  • Wokeness

2012

  • Escape room
  • Ghost gun
  • Generative AI
  • Hot take

2013

  • Adulting
  • Bingeable
  • Finsta
  • Virtue signaling

2014

  • Black Lives Matter
  • Manspreading
  • On fleek
  • Zoom

2015

  • Blackfishing
  • Ghost kitchen

2016

  • Cancel culture
  • Girlboss

2017

  • GOATED
  • NFT
  • Zoomer

2018

  • Deepfake

2019

  • Large language model
  • Meme stock

2020

  • COVID-19
  • Doomscroll
  • Maskne
  • Physically distance

2021

  • Delta variant
  • Omicron variant
  • Rizz

2022

  • Spongy moth
  • Quit quitter

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us