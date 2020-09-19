Divers Resume Search for 5-Year-Old Boy Missing After Fall Into Harlem River

Dive teams resumed their search Sunday morning for a 5-year-old boy who fell into the Harlem River Saturday afternoon.

The search along the shoreline of Randall's Island had been suspended late Saturday night hours after the boy first went missing around 3 p.m.

The boy reportedly fell into the water after climbing a tree near Field 7 on the island. Witnesses say a number of people nearby jumped into the river to try and help search.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched aid teams to help divers from the NYPD.

Scene on Randall’s Island where a little boy fell into the water near Field 7 and hasn’t been seen since. Witnesses say several people nearby jumped into the river to help search. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/NSqafewtq9 — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) September 19, 2020