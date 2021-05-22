mega millions

$515 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold in Pennsylvania

It is the ninth-largest jackpot awarded in the history of the game, and the largest prize won in the state since 2010

A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $515 million was sold in Pennsylvania, making it one of the largest lottery jackpots in the history of the game, lottery officials announced Friday.

The winning numbers were 6-9-17-18-48, with 8 as the Mega Ball. If the winner chooses the cash option, the ticket is worth $348.6 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is the third time someone in Pennsylvania has won a Mega Millions jackpot since the lottery game began in 2002. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize back in 2014. Later in 2015, a $153 million winning jackpot ticket was bought by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.

U.S. & World

Palestine May 21

Palestinians See Victory in Gaza Truce as Israel Warns Hamas

South Korea 21 hours ago

Biden, South Korea's Moon ‘Deeply Concerned' About NKorea

But Friday's winning jackpot is the largest amount won in the state since it became a Mega Millions participant in 2010.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

mega millionsPennsylvaniaPittsburghlotteryjackpot
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us