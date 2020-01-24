Germany

6 Killed in Germany Shooting, Suspect Arrested

German news agency dpa reports that six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany.

Aalen police said several people were injured and some were killed in the shooting early Friday afternoon, but haven't confirmed the number of fatalities.

A spokesman for Aalen police said a suspect was arrested after the shooting and no further suspects are believed to be at large.

Police spokesman Holger Binert told German broadcaster n-tv that initial information suggested the suspect and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) northwest of Munich

