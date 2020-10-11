NYC Cluster Enforcement Delivers 62 Summonses, $150K in COVID Fines

Fines from violators of New York's new restrictions on mass gatherings totaled at least $150,000 by Sunday afternoon, according to the City of New York.

New York City sheriffs deputies cited five religious institutions in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn for violating the city health code by holding a gathering of more than 10 people - each violation carries a $15,000 fine.

Since the start of increased restrictions began Friday in New York's color-coated cluster zones, law enforcement personnel have delivered 62 summonses, according to the city.

NEW: Five #BoroughPark religious institutions were levied $15,000 fines for having more than 10 people inside. It’s a violation of the city health code, per @NYCSHERIFF. None were shutdown because the agency has no authority to do so. — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) October 11, 2020

Of the coronavirus test results returned Saturday from the state's red zones, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 170, or 5.74 percent, came back positive. The previous week's average for the red zones reached 6.13 percent, down slightly from 6.91 percent from the previous week, according to the state's reporting.

Enforcement continued outside of the cluster zones as well. Deputies made four arrests and issued 13 criminal court appearance tickets at a rave in Queens early Sunday morning, located outside of the borough's cluster zone.

According to Sheriff Fucito, social media posts tipped deputies to the after hours party at Cunningham Park. At least 100 people were discovered at the party, in addition to a DJ, private security and hookah attendants, he said.

New York City will start fining those who violate public health measures on Friday. NBC New York's Katherine Creag reports.

Penalties of up to $15,000 a day apply for violations on mass gathering rules; in red cluster areas, those are banned entirely. Twenty-five percent capacity or a max of 10 people caps apply to houses of worship, while schools switch all-remote and nonessential businesses have been shut down. Fines of up to $1,000 a day accompany social distancing and mask-wearing infractions -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned people who don't adhere to the rules will face consequences.

Orange and yellow cluster zone areas see varying restrictions, though schools are only allowed to stay in-person, with mandatory weekly testing, within the latter. The new restrictions are in place for at least two weeks; they won't be lifted until the infection rate trend reverts to the numbers New York has seen this summer.

The New York restrictions, which apply to clusters in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as in Orange, Rockland and Broome counties, cover only about 6 percent of the entire state's population, the governor said. The harshest restrictions, which apply to red cluster zone areas, cover just 2.8 percent of the state's population. That same 2.8 percent is accounting for 20 percent of the state's daily cases, Cuomo said -- and the infection rate in those red zones alone is higher than 6 percent.

The governor has launched an aggressive, targeted testing strategy focused on those red zone areas, along with 20 hotspot ZIP codes that have seen positivity rates soar in recent weeks. While the overall infection rate remains low, total COVID hospitalizations are hitting recent highs both statewide and in the city.

Cuomo reported 820 total hospitalizations in New York Sunday, down by six from the previous day.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here