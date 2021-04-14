Louisiana

6 Rescued, Others Missing After 129-Foot Boat Capsizes Off Louisiana Coast

It is not clear how many people are missing

A commercial lift boat capsized off the coast of Louisiana on April 13, 2021.
The Coast Guard says it and multiple other vessels rescued six people and were looking for more after a commercial lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement Tuesday night that it and several “good samaritan” vessels were responding to an area in the Gulf of Mexico 8 miles south of Port Fourchon after the 129-foot boat overturned.

The Advocate reports that a search plane is flying in to assist.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the lift boat around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It responded to the scene within 30 minutes.

The agency warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms that passed through the area earlier Tuesday. However, it is not clear why the boat capsized.

Officials have not confirmed how many people are missing.

