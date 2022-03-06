Bronx

Woman, 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in NYC Apartment With Multiple Stab Wounds: NYPD

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning

By Marc Santia and Myles Miller

News 4

A 26-year-old woman and 6-year-old girl were found dead inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Few details are known about the circumstances of their death, but the NYPD said police officers were responding to the apartment on Monticello Avenue to conduct a wellness check.

Law enforcement sources said the two victims were found inside a bedroom within the apartment.

The identities of both victims were withheld pending family notification.

Investigators at the scene recovered multiple knives from the apartment. No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDdeath investigation
