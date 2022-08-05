CRIME STOPPERS

6-Year-Old NYC Girl Punched in Chest, Robbed of $30 Scooter in Broad Daylight

It happened on Throop Avenue in Williamsburg late last month

A 6-year-old girl was punched in the chest and robbed of her Razor scooter in a violent ambush at a Brooklyn intersection in broad daylight late last month, and the NYPD said Friday it's looking for help to bring in her attackers.

According to police, the girl was in Williamsburg, near Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street, shortly before 6 p.m. on July 28 when "three male individuals" approached her.

One of them punched her in the chest with a closed fist while the other two grabbed her scooter.

All three ran off along Throop Avenue. The girl was treated at the scene. Her scooter was worth an estimated $30.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

