66-Year-Old Man Beaten With Bottle in Random Broad Daylight Attack: NYPD

Police in New York City are searching for a suspect who beat a 66-year-old man with a bottle last weekend.

The random attack occurred on Aug. 23 in the middle of the streets in broad daylight at West 129th Street and Convent Avenue, according to police. Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect running behind the victim with a bottle in his hand. Police say the suspect then hit the 66-year-old in the back of his head, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect then struck the victim several more times before running away, according to the NYPD. The victim suffered pain, swelling and scratches to his head and face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).