7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Far Pacific Creates Small Tsunami Threat for Vanuatu, Other Islands

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific posed a tsunami threat for Vanuatu.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu, much lower than the initial forecast.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami.

The PTWC said waves up to .3 meters (1 foot) were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake near the Loyalty Islands was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

The epicenter is southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.

