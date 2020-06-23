7 More New York Counties Move to Phase III, Reopening Indoor Dining and Spas

What to Know The Mid-Hudson Region started Phase III Tuesday, reopening indoor dining and personal care services with restrictions; Long Island is on track to make the transition Wednesday

That'll leave New York City once again alone -- but this time in Phase II; outdoor dining, in-store retail, hair salons and more have reopened

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says if current health trends hold he'll be able to set a date soon for Stage 3, the state's final reopening stage; if not, he warned he'd have to pause the current plan

New York's Mid-Hudson region moves to Phase III Tuesday, reopening indoor dining and personal care services like nail salons and massage parlors (with restrictions) in Westchester, Rockland and five other counties.

Long Island is expected to make the transition Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, leaving New York City once again alone -- but this time in Phase II.

Phase III opens up everything from tanning salons and spas to tattoo and piercing shops, all of which must ensure strict social distancing and mask-wearing and are encouraged to conduct business by appointment only.

This next step, the third in Cuomo's four-phase reopening plan, also allows indoor dining to return, though capacity is limited to 50 percent (excluding employees), and increases the size limit on indoor gatherings from 10 to 25.

Home to New York's COVID "patient zero," the New Rochelle lawyer connected to what Cuomo called in early March the nation's densest and fastest-growing virus clusters, the Mid-Hudson region has made significant strides the last few months. It now has just a 1 percent daily testing positivity rate, over a seven-day rolling average, mirroring the state's weekly rolling average as well as the city's.

Of the region's counties, Westchester boasts one of the lowest daily positivity rates (0.9 percent) as of Tuesday, while Rockland has a higher daily positivity rate (1.7 percent), than any county in the state, including all five boroughs of New York City. Still, 1.7 percent is an astoundingly low number compared with the ratio of positive cases any New York county saw at the peak of the COVID crisis.

The phased reopenings haven't caused any significant spikes in infections in New York so far. On Tuesday, just 10 new confirmed virus deaths were reported, the state's lowest daily toll since March 1. Nearly 25,000 COVID fatalities have been confirmed statewide over the pandemic, most of those in New York City.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New York City now has one of the lowest virus transmission rates in America, an improvement it has maintained despite being one of the densest urban environments on the planet and a focal point of national protests over George Floyd's death. It made the move into Phase II Monday, which Mayor Bill de Blasio described as the five boroughs' "biggest step forward" yet in their reopening.

De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray were one of the thousands enjoying outdoor dining for the first time in months Monday night, eating at Melba's Restaurant in Harlem, their table on the street in what used to be a parking spot.

“It’s like a dream come true,” said owner Melba Wilson, president of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. She said outdoor dining was “the infusion that we so greatly needed” after three months of struggling to get by on takeout and delivery.

Shoppers can also once again browse inside stores (but not malls), from Macy's Herald Square flagship to beloved mom and pops. Shaggy hair can get cut, though nails and massages have to wait. Cooped-up kids can climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though those who can work remotely are advised to continue doing so.

All regions so far have experienced two weeks in each phase before moving to the next. Asked Monday if he thought the city would be ready to enter Phase III in two weeks, on July 6, de Blasio said, "It's going to be based on the data and it's going to be, of course, a high bar because doing something here affects so many people we have to get it right."

While New York continues to make measurable progress in its battle against coronavirus, more than 20 states are seeing infection rates surge. Cuomo has said experts have advised him to implement a 14-day quarantine on travelers to New York from viral hotspots including Florida, where cases topped 100,000 Monday. The governor says he is "seriously considering" heeding that expert advice and speaking with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont about a potential coordinated plan.

After Mayor de Blasio put out his plan for restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining, eateries all over the city are now trying to figure out what they can do to maximize their outside space. NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.

Murphy and Lamont, meanwhile are deeply entrenched in their own state's reopenings. The same day New Jersey took its next big step, reopening pools and personal care services, Murphy said he was already looking to set a Stage 3 date. The state is currently in Stage 2 of Murphy's three-phase roadmap.

Murphy said Monday if current health trends stay on track, he'll be able to set a date soon for the start of Stage 3. If they decline between now and next Thursday, he said, he'll have to pause the process.

Right now, indoor shopping malls can reopen in the Garden State with limitations on June 29. Indoor dining can resume at 25 percent capacity (to start) on July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Casinos can also reopen that day with the same capacity limitations. The governor also raised the cap on outdoor gatherings to 250 from 100, effective immediately. He expects that limit to climb to 500 by the time socially distant outdoor graduations can resume in the state July 6. Indoor gatherings are now limited to 25 percent capacity but can't exceed 100 people.

Today, we’re taking more steps on our road back:

💈Personal care businesses across the state are all reopening

⚽Organized sports teams are able to begin non-contact practices and drills

🤿Outdoor swimming pools were able to open pic.twitter.com/se7RxIRERj — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 22, 2020

Connecticut has been the least hard-hit of the three tri-states on coronavirus and the most aggressive on reopening. New daily cases have dwindled to the low double digits, while Lamont added just three new fatalities to the toll Monday.

Everything has reopened or partially reopened in the Constitution State with the exception of state campgrounds (opening July 8), school (opening July 6 for limited summer sessions) and bars, which are slated to reopen in Stage 3 at a date to be determined. Summer camps in Connecticut reopened Monday.