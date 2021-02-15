Florida

7-Year-Old Rescued From Back of Garbage Truck by Eagle-Eyed Sanitation Worker

A Florida sanitation worker rescued the young boy, accidentally dumped into the back of a garbage truck while hiding in his grandmother's trash can

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Florida sanitation worker is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a little boy from being crushed.

On Tuesday, 7-year-old Elias Quezada climbed into a garbage can outside his Hillsborough County home.

Quezada was hiding when the Waste Connections truck scooped up the trash can and dumped it inside the garbage truck.

U.S. & World

health insurance 5 hours ago

New Enrollment Window Now Open for Health Insurance Shoppers

weather 6 hours ago

Thousands of Flights Cancelled as Storms Wreak Havoc Across US

“In a minute he went out (of the house) and the next thing I hear is the sound of the truck and a guy screaming,” his grandmother Carmen Salazar said.

“I got picked up and thrown, to where I was going to be a mashed potato,” Quezada said.

Luckily, driver Waldo Fidele had his eyes on the surveillance camera, something he said he’s trained to do with every single can.

“Looking on camera, I see something drop,” Fidele said.

The quick-thinking driver jumped into action, shutting off the truck's blade and calling 911.

Read the full story from NBC affiliate WFLA here

This article tagged under:

Florida
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us