79-Year-Old Man Dies Weeks After Brutal Beating on NYC Street: Police

Several weeks after a brutal beating of a 79-year-old man on a New York City street, the victim has died, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD says a man approached Angel Diaz who was outside his apartment on Hoyt Street on Sept. 13. Video surveillance of the incident shows Diaz trying to fend off the man with his cane but the man punched him, knocking him to the ground. The man continued to punch the 79-year-old several times in the face before walking away, the video shows.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

Police say Diaz was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Diaz was later transferred to another hospital and he died on Oct. 29, according to the NYPD.

The cause of Diaz's death has not been determined by the medical examiner and an investigation is ongoing.

