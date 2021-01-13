7M New Yorkers Now Eligible for Vaccine (But Good Luck Getting an Appointment Before Mid-April)

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York now has 12 lab-confirmed cases of the UK variant; he fears the heightened transmissibility could overwhelm hospitals well before vaccination hits critical mass

Hospitalizations in New York are already on the verge of topping 9,000 for the first time since May 5; a strain circulating with a much higher rate of infection point could be the tipping point, Cuomo said

At the same time, states are ramping up vaccine programs and the U.S. wants to expand eligibility to those 65+; Cuomo says NY can't effectively serve 7 million people at its allocation rate (300K a week)

More than 7 million New Yorkers can now register to get their first doses at a growing number of COVID-19 vaccination hubs across the city and state, but if you're one of the eligible people you'll likely find yourself waiting quite a while.

Getting an appointment could take 14 weeks or longer, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. The state's weekly vaccine allocation hasn't expanded in accordance with eligibility. About 5 million more have earned eligibility just since Monday.

The state only gets 300,000 doses a week.

Cuomo approved vaccine eligibility for those 65 and older on Tuesday in accordance with new CDC guidelines, which he says were rushed by increasing U.S. hospitalization numbers, rising death rates and the threat of more contagious variants (New York had confirmed 12 of the UK strain as of Tuesday).

He did so warily, though, urging hospital workers still get top priority. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio had feuded all last week over whether to even open up eligibility to NYPD personnel. Since then, millions beyond them became eligible.

"The hospitals have to continue to prioritize hospital workers because our No. 1 risk is still collapse of the hospital system," Cuomo said. "We're seeing it in states all across the nation. We are balancing on the head of a pin our hospital capacity."

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

New York state only first opened up eligibility to its second and most populous vaccination group, Phase 1B, on Monday. That group is made up of roughly 3.2 million people age 75 and older (a group that accounted for a vastly disproportionate share of hospitalizations and deaths over the last month in New York City), education and public transit and safety workers and first responders.

More groups were added to 1B within a day of its rollout, including shelter workers and residents and public-facing grocery store workers. De Blasio wants food delivery workers to get the green light next, though he admitted there may not be enough doses in New York City.

As of Tuesday, the most recent data available, the five boroughs had received 75 percent of the 885,325 doses reserved for it. It has administered less than 36 percent of the doses it has received -- 216,014 for first shots and 23,310 for second doses. That gap is partially what sparked last week's vaccine feud between the governor and the mayor. Cuomo argued the city, among other municipalities, wasn't doing enough to "get shots in arms," while de Blasio insisted the reason for the gap was the state's refusal to open eligibility to more groups.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, as new vaccine sites open across New York City. Katherine Creag reports.

That picture has changed drastically in just the last few days, and the rate of vaccine shots in New York City appears to have increased substantially.

Even as he pushes to expand eligibility further, de Blasio says the city could run out of vaccine doses in two weeks if the federal supply doesn't grow -- a warning eerily reminiscent of his comments on ventilators as the pandemic exploded in New York City in early April.

As they wait on the federal government to boost the vaccine supply, city and state officials are working to shore up a vast vaccine distribution network, with 4,000 sites planned across the state and 250 expected in the city by month's end.

Three new state-run sites open Wednesday -- one at the Javits Center in Manhattan, another at Westchester County Center in White Plains and a third at the New York State Fair Expo Center in Syracuse. By Saturday, two more will have opened in Queens (Jones Beach) and Albany (SUNY campus). Fifteen more state-run sites are expected to be announced in the coming days, Cuomo said.

He also plans to use doctors' offices, qualified health centers, county health departments as administration points. On top of those, more than 1,200 pharmacies have committed to participating in the network as well, with nearly 400 scheduled to come online this week, Cuomo said.

Not sure how the process works? Check here for a list of vaccine sites in the tri-state area and details on how to register if you're eligible for shots

The pharmacies will work with the eligible 65-plus population, while hospitals will continue to vaccine health workers in the first phase, 1A, of the rollout. Local health department and union-organized efforts will focus on group 1B.

New York City-run sites abound as well. De Blasio says a new 24/7 mega vaccination site will open Jan. 25 at Citi Field with the ability to vaccinate up to 7,000 people a day. 24/7 centers have already opened up in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan with more rolling out in Queens and Staten Island within days. To date, the city has established more than 160 vaccine access points to date.

De Blasio aims to hit 250 by the end of January as part of his mission to give initial doses to at least 1 million New Yorkers before this month wraps.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The opening of new sites comes amid some confusion on the part of those eligible to receive shots. There are questions about basic eligibility as well as how to ensure an appointment at any point in the near future.

Bernard Macias, AARP’s associate state director for Long Island, said the big issue is clear instructions about signing up for vaccinations. He said AARP is directing members to the state health department’s website and hotline, but many who go online find booked appointments into March, or even into the summer.

New York's vaccine rollout expanded to include the 1B group. That means another 3.2 million people can sign up to get their first dose. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

That was part of the point Cuomo made in his telebriefing with reporters.

"If you don't have the vaccines to give them, I don't know what opening up eligibility does," said Cuomo. “Now we have 7 million people eligible, and we still have a drip, drip, drip from the faucet of federal dosage availability at 300,000.”

Accelerating the vaccine process has become a mission of ever-increasing urgency for both Cuomo and de Blasio, as the feared holiday COVID surge and the threat of more contagious variants propel virus numbers to their highest rates since May. New York state has also set a number of new single-day pandemic case highs in the last week, a sign the battle against COVID remains far from won.

Brian Thompson sits down with Gov. Phil Murphy to talk about the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy vowed to expand access to those 65+ in the coming days "if we get the proper supply" of doses from the feds.

"We haven't said it officially but you should assume we'll be saying that shortly today and that will be effective almost immediately," Murphy told CNBC Wednesday. "In the next 6-8 weeks we'll be in a dramatically different place."

The governor is scheduled to hold his regular COVID briefing later Wednesday.

Brian Thompson sits down with Gov. Phil Murphy to talk about the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

So far, New Jersey has dosed about 233,000 people, been vaccinated, less than 65 percent of the doses it has received. Murphy wants to have nearly 5 million inoculated by June. He said he's more confident about the federal supply as the Biden administration nears and hopes the tide will have turned by summer's start.

For his part, Cuomo is concerned the healthcare system could be overwhelmed well before that time -- and that's the line he has drawn in the sand. If emerging coronavirus strains fuel heightened rates of infection at this crucially vulnerable time for the state and city, he has said the vaccination program likely won't be able to keep up with the rate of viral spread. That, he says, means "game over."

Hospitals in New York are required to notify the state if they are within 21 days of hitting 85 percent capacity. If that happens, the economic shutdown mechanisms start to churn.

Thus far, no hospital in the state has notified health officials it is at risk of hitting that threshold. But hospitalization numbers in New York are continuing to rise. As of Tuesday, Cuomo reported a total of 8,926 New Yorkers currently in hospitals. The state hasn't topped 9,000 total admissions since May 5. Daily deaths have risen at a slower rate but will continue to increase after hospitalizations plateau.

The ongoing battles in New York and New Jersey are deeply reflective of a national crisis that continues to worsen practically unabated in a number of states. California's hospitals are stretched beyond the max. In Los Angeles, the most populous county in California and in America, coronavirus is killing someone roughly every 15 minutes, forcing hospitals to make hard decisions.

The U.S. counted 214,764 COVID-19 cases and 2,105 reported deaths Sunday. The 2.4 million cases logged so far in January is more than any other month except November's 4.3 million and December's 6.4 million. In all, more than 22.4 million have been infected and 374,000-plus have died of the disease, according to NBC News' tally. At least 50 cases of the more contagious variant have been identified so far in the U.S.

Nationally, the immediate outlook remains grim, even as President-elect Joe Biden vows to ramp up a federal vaccination program that has been widely criticized from the start.

The United States set yet another new single-day COVID case record over the weekend, with more than 287,000 positives reported, according to NBC News. It also set a single-day death record last week, topping 4,000 daily fatalities for the first time. Nearly 3,000 people in America are dying every day on average of COVID-19 as top health officials warn the worst is still yet to come.

To date, more than 375,000 U.S. lives have been lost to a virus that was just beginning to make consistent headlines in the country this time last year.