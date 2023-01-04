Utah

8 Dead Including 5 Children in Apparent Utah Home Shooting

Police have not provided more information involving a motive

By Associated Press

Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn't provide any information about what happened or the motive.

Police said they don’t see any threat to the public.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

President Joe Biden spoke at the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence on Wednesday night, calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun measures and a ban on assault weapons.
