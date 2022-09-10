Fire Trucks Crash Racing to Put Out NJ Fire, 3 Firefighters Critically Hurt

A pair of fire trucks racing through a New Jersey city en route to put out flames scorching a downtown business collided, critically injuring three firefighters Saturday evening, city officials said.

The two fire department trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street when they smashed into one another at Broadway and Straight Street around 5:30 p.m., officials said. One truck was going down Broadway, the other down Straight.

The impact of the collision sent one truck straight into a tree, while the other crashed into a neighboring grocery store. Video taken inside Golden Mango Supermarket showed the front of the apparatus had broken through the front wall of the store. No customers were injured.

At least eight firefighters apart of the same company, in the fire engine that struck the tree, were rushed to a local hospital. Three from the group were critically hurt, officials said, and the other five were treated and released later Saturday night.

"They were doing their job, they were trying to get to the scene, as prompting as possible and unfortunately this has happened," Mayor Andre Sayegh. "They were just trying to get there as soon as they could."

At Hospital with the Bishop, Chaplain-Monsgr, Union President, Fire Chief, Mayor and other Firefighter’s praying for 8 who were injured earlier in a serious accident responding to the fire. Paterson’s Bravest are amazing individuals. Praying for their speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/35h0aouyYl — Jerry Speziale (@JerrySpeziale) September 11, 2022

Other firefighters were able to get control of the fire burning through a business less than half of a mile from the scene of the engine crash. Two store fronts were severely damaged in the Main Street fire.

The fire chief for Paterson sent one company home Saturday evening for mental health concerns. He told News 4 there were plenty of firefighters who remained able to respond the city's needs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.