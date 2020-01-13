Colorado Springs

8 Stabbed Apparently at Random in Colorado, Suspect Detained

The victims have been taken to hospitals but police in a statement Monday say that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known

GettyImages-police tape
Getty Images

A stabbing rampage by a male suspect has left eight people injured near downtown Colorado Springs in attacks that were apparently carried out at random, police said Monday.

The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested before dawn by officers, police said in a statement.

Some of the victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city's America the Beautiful Park, police said.

U.S. & World

Iran 3 hours ago

Videos Purport to Show Iran Police Firing on Plane-Crash Protesters

Iowa 6 hours ago

Poll: Early Voting States Don’t Reflect America’s Views, But America Is OK With It

The victims were taken to hospitals but police said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the attacks appeared to “be random and there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victims.”

Police said the suspect was a male but provided no other information about him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Colorado Springsstabbing
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us