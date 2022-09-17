8-Year-Old Queens Girl Dies in Fire Caused by Lithium Ion Battery: Officials

A young girl has died following another fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to New York City officials.

The FDNY responded to a three-story building on 130th Street near College Point Fields in Queens after the fire broke out on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to put the flames under control in an hour but three people with injuries were transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, including an 8-year-old girl and two adults.

Police say the girl, who they later identified as Stephanie Villa Torres, was later pronounced dead. It's unclear whether the girl is related to the two injured people who were only identified as an 18-year-old man and a 38-year-old man. They were both listed in serious but not life-threatening conditions.

Fire officials were later able to determine that the cause of the fire was accidental. The blaze was sparked by a lithium-ion battery from an e-mobility device, the FDNY tweeted.

Just last week, the fire agency lit one of those batteries on fire to demonstrate how dangerous they can be when overheated, according to the New York Daily News.