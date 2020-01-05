9 Science-Backed Wellness Trends From the Last Decade That We’re Taking Into the 2020s

How we take care of our bodies, minds and health evolves over time for a number of reasons. While some of those changes get forgotten (like low-fat everything and shake weights, thank goodness), some health trends gain attention because there’s science behind them and we’re better off for adopting them.
Here are a few such wellness trends that came into vogue in the 2010s that experts say we should keep up in the 2020s, NBC News reports.
- Prioritizing self-care
- The rebranding of sleep
- Strength training goes mainstream
- Muscle recovery tools show up everywhere
- Paying more attention to mental health
- Remembering that a quiet night in is actually great
- Plant-based eating becoming cool
- Better understanding what’s going on in our guts
- Getting better at disagreeing