9-year-old Florida boy killed after crawling under moving school bus

Elyas Marshall Rodriguez had just gotten off at his stop when he ran back and crawled under the Orange County Public Schools bus, authorities said.

A 9-year-old Florida boy died after he crawled under a moving school bus that had just dropped him off at his stop.

The Orange County Public Schools bus was stopped at a roundabout Tuesday when Elyas Marshall Rodriguez, 9, got off, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The bus driver had begun driving again to continue through the roundabout after Elyas had gotten off, according to the highway patrol.

As the driver was pulling away, Elyas, of Orlando, "ran back" and "crawled underneath" the bus, the release said. The rear tire "collided" with the boy, killing him, the highway patrol said.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death an accident and the cause of death cranial-cerebral trauma.

The highway patrol said the incident is still a "very active traffic homicide investigation." The 54-year-old driver, who has not been publicly identified, remained at the scene, the highway patrol said.

