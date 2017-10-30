Lack of Compromise Led to Civil War: Chief of Staff John Kelly - NBC Connecticut
President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Lack of Compromise Led to Civil War: Chief of Staff John Kelly

The president's chief of staff said it is "very, very dangerous" to "take what we think now and apply it back then"

    White House chief of staff John Kelly weighed in on the continuing debate over the removal of Confederate monuments on Monday, saying that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War," NBC News reported.

    Speaking in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Kelly commented on the decision by Christ Church, an Episcopal congregation in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, to remove plaques honoring President George Washington and Robert E. Lee, the commander of Confederate forces during the Civil War.

    "Well, history's history," said Kelly. "You know, 500 years later, it's inconceivable to me that you would take what we think now and apply it back then. I think it's just very, very dangerous. I think it shows you just how much of a lack of appreciation of history and what history is."

    Kelly also called Robert E. Lee "an honorable man," adding that "the lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War."

    WH Continues Feud With Rep in Fallen Soldier Controversy

    [NATL] 'Empty Barrel': White House Continues Feud With Rep in Fallen Soldier Controversy

    The Trump administration's feud with Rep. Frederica Wilson continues for the third day, with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doubling down on chief of staff John Kelly's "empty barrel" critique during a Friday press conference. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, slammed Wilson in a late night tweet on Thursday, calling her "wacky." 

    (Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017)
    Published at 2:57 AM EDT on Oct 31, 2017
