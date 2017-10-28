Hurricane Maria Is Hitting Puerto Ricans in Their Pocketbook - NBC Connecticut
Hurricane Maria Is Hitting Puerto Ricans in Their Pocketbook

    President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, with first lady Melania Trump. Trump met with local victims of Hurricane Maria and praised the work of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

    Surviving for what is now more than five weeks without electricity and depending on bottled water is adding up for the residents of Puerto Rico.

    Costs for survival are on top of what they have to pay for items or homes damaged or lost in Maria’s destructive sweep up the middle of the island.

    “We are paying more on a daily basis, because by not having electricity – in my case I found a generator – it could be an additional more than $15 a day of (fuel)," said Lizette Rodriguez, who lives in Caguas, but has been staying in her mother-in-law’s apartment in San Juan for the past two weeks.

    Rodriguez said that before Maria, she would normally spend $15 a week on gasoline for her car. But that's how much she was spending per day for her generator, which she can’t run continuously.

    WH: No Involvement With Puerto Rico Power Contract

    [NATL] WH: Trump Administration Has No Involvement With Puerto Rico Power Contract

    The White House distanced itself from the decision to award a $300 million contract to Whitefish Energy Holdings to help restore power to Puerto Rico, saying it was a "state and local decision" made by Puerto Rico authorities. The company is based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown.

