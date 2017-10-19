Indian Embassy in Texas 'Actively Involved' in Missing Child Case

Investigators trying to figure out what happened to missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews have seized a long list of items from the family's Richardson home. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017)

The Indian Embassy in Houston says they are monitoring developments in the Sherin Mathews missing child's case in Richardson.

"We are closely monitoring Sherin Mathews case. We have established the contact with the community and authorities," a spokesperson from the Indian Embassy, said in a written statement.

The minister of External Affairs for Government of India, Sushma Swaraj, said in a tweet Thursday, "We are deeply concerned about the missing child. Indian Embassy in U.S. is actively involved and they keep me informed."

Three-year-old Sherin Mathews was adopted from India by the Mathews family last year.

She disappeared from her Richardson home on Oct. 7 and has not been found.

Authorities placed her adoptive parents Wesley and Sini Mathews' 4-year-old biological daughter in foster care shortly after Sherin was reported missing. Sini Mathews has a hearing Monday to try to regain custody of her child.

Her father, Wesley Mathews, told police he last saw his daughter when he ordered her to stand by a tree at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. Police say Mathews also claimed he did laundry before calling police to report her missing shortly after 8 a.m.

Wesley Mathews has been charged with endangering or abandoning his daughter. He is out of jail on bond.

Search warrants released Wednesday revealed a washer and dryer were among 47 items seized from the Mathews home last week. Richardson police said they continue to examine evidence and comb for clues into Sherin's disappearance.