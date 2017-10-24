President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the agency that would oversee construction of the southern border wall will begin the Senate confirmation process Tuesday, three months later than his hearing was originally scheduled, because of allegations of misconduct that were eventually dismissed, NBC News reported.

Kevin McAleenan currently serves as the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and served as the deputy commissioner under the Obama administration. McAleenan's hearing to become commissioner was scheduled for July 13, but was mysteriously postponed the night before.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News the hearing was delayed after anonymous accusers alleged McAleenan had an affair with a subordinate and bypassed proper channels to fund an immigration detention center.

The Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, investigated both claims and cleared McAleenan of all wrongdoing, according to three sources who are familiar with the investigation.