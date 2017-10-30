Father Shot Daughter's Boyfriend, Ran Over Couple: Police

Arlington police are investigating what caused a man to run over his own daughter after they say he shot and killed her boyfriend. (Published Monday, Oct. 30, 2017)

A father described as "possessive" of his daughter fatally shot her boyfriend then ran over the couple in Arlington, Texas. He then drove away and took his own life, authorities said.

Police confirmed the deceased as Omar Soto, 22, who had studied architecture at the University of Texas at Arlington. The identity of the young woman, who police say was dating Soto, has not been released. She remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to the Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Arlington at about 10 p.m. Friday night for a report of shots fired. They found out the two victims were boyfriend and girlfriend. The suspect, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office as 43-year-old Rafael Brena Arteaga, was the woman's father.

Officers later found Arteaga's vehicle on the west side of the city. When there was no response, they found him dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Arteaga was known to be "over protective" and "possessive" of his daughter, according to police. Arteaga knew or followed the couple to a movie theater at the shopping center, police said.

The two were accompanied by another female.

Police said Arteaga waited for the three to get in a car and then cut them off.

One of the women told police it appeared Soto walked up to Artega to introduce himself when Arteaga asked Soto his name. Soto responded with his name and Arteaga began shooting him multiple times, according to police.

Arteaga then got into his vehicle and ran over Soto and his daughter, before driving away, police said.

Community Reacts

Those who knew and loved Soto gathered at his alma mater Moisés E. Molina High School in Dallas on Sunday afternoon to celebrate his life.

His friends said they did not know the young woman he was seen with and never expected this to happen to Soto.

"He was the greatest guy I ever met," said Carlos Martinez. "So nice, humble person."

Soto's friends said he had his eyes set on grad school and becoming an architect.

"I got to go see him graduate and walk the stage this summer," said a young man to the crowd of about 50 people. "I told him he'd be there for my graduation. I told him I wanted to go to UTA and be an architect just like him."

Each wrote a special message to Soto on a white balloon.

As for Arteaga, police said he did not have a criminal record and was a licensed gun carrier.