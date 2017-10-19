Majority Say N. Korea Greatest Immediate Threat to US: Poll

While taking photos alongside military leaders and their spouses before a dinner at the White House Thursday, President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement about "the calm before the storm." (Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017)

A majority of Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, say North Korea is the greatest immediate threat to the country, according to a new NBC News/SurveryMonkey poll.

That 54 percent is up from July, when only 41 percent saw North Korea as the greatest immediate threat. ISIS is seen as the greatest threat by 19 percent of Americans, putting it in second place, followed by Russia, China and Iran.

Americans, however, are even more decided about their desired path to resolution, with a 64 percent majority saying the U.S. should mostly use diplomacy when dealing with North Korea — up 5 points since July.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey National Security poll was conducted from October 13 through October 17, 2017, among a national sample of 5,047 adults. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 2.0 percentage points.



Tillerson on North Korea: Americans Should Sleep Well at Night