School Children Will Receive Free Lunches Thanks to Philando Castile Memorial Fund - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

School Children Will Receive Free Lunches Thanks to Philando Castile Memorial Fund

The fund was established in memory of Castile, who frequently paid for student lunches with his own money

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    School Children Will Receive Free Lunches Thanks to Philando Castile Memorial Fund
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
    A memorial left for Philando Castile following the police shooting death of a black man on July 7, 2016, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

    A crowdfunding campaign honoring the late Philando Castile has raised enough money to pay off lunch debts at public schools across St. Paul, Minnesota, for one year. 

    Philando Feeds the Children had raised more than $80,000 by Wednesday afternoon. The original goal of $5,000 is now set to $100,000, and will continue to rise. Campaign organizer and Metropolitan State University psychology professor Pam Fergus hopes to make the fund a permanent fixture, NBCNews.com

    "Mr. Phil will feed his kids for as long as we can raise the money," Fergus wrote on the campaign's homepage.

    Castile was known as "Mr. Phil" to the students of J.J. Hill Montessori School, where he worked as a nutrition services supervisor before being fatally shot by a police officer in 2016. 

    Police Shootings of Black Men Spark Protests

    [NATL] Photos: Police Shootings of Black Men Spark Protests Across U.S. Cities
    AP

    The fund was established in remembrance of Castile, who would regularly use his own money to pay for the lunches of students in need.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published at 5:00 PM EDT on Oct 18, 2017 | Updated at 5:04 PM EDT on Oct 18, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices