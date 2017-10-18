Tiny Homes Are Now Available for Delivery on Amazon - NBC Connecticut
Tiny Homes Are Now Available for Delivery on Amazon

The online retailer is expanding into the (tiny) housing market

By Maria Chamberlain

    MODS International/Amazon
    Pre-fabricated tiny home made by MODS International, available on Amazon.

    Many people might not think to look for their next house on Amazon.

    But thanks in part to the growing popularity of small space-living, Amazon now sells a prefabricated tiny house by MODS International, Today.com reported. 

    The 320-square-foot residence is made out of a shipping container and boasts one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room and a kitchenette. It also includes appliances, heat, air-conditioning, insulation and even french doors. 

    You'll need a solid concrete slab or Sonotube footings for the foundation and access to utilities. The unit will set you back $36,000 plus shipping. 


    Published 4 hours ago
