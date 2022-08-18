A Jan. 6 Participant Has Been Harassing Police Officers at a Capitol Attack Trial

A man who was at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but has not been arrested confronted two law enforcement officers this week who were witnesses at the trial of another man facing felony charges related to the insurrection.

The man, Tommy Tatum, of Mississippi, who has posted extensively online about Jan. 6 and refers to himself as an independent investigative journalist, has been posting videos of himself harassing officers who fought off the mob on Jan. 6.

“Do you think you honored your father’s memory by trying to kill me that day?” Tatum asked a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer in one video as he followed him down the street outside the courthouse following the officer’s testimony on Tuesday. “How does that make you feel as a man, does that bring your Vietnamese father honor? … I hope you take this dishonor to your family to the grave.”

From taking no action to adding “fuel to the flames,” the House select committee laid out former President Donald Trump’s movements during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.