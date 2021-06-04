A Shot and a Race: New York COVID-19 Vaccine Site Offering 2022 Belmont Stakes Tickets

New York COVID-19 Vaccine Site Offering 2022 Belmont Stakes Tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A new 2-for-1 special will be available this weekend at the 2021 Belmont Stakes: a shot and a race.

A pop-up vaccination site at Belmont Park on Long Island will coincide with the race, and is offering an intriguing incentive for visitors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who gets vaccinated at the park will receive complimentary general admission tickets to next year's running of the Belmont Stakes.

The 153rd Belmont Stakes begins on Saturday, June 5. After last year's Belmont Stakes was closed to the public, this year's event is expected to host 11,000 fans.

While ticket holders aren't required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the 2021 Belmont Stakes, they will undergo a contactless temperature check and those sitting in a section designated for fully vaccinated guests must show proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated spectators will be required to wear a face covering, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The broadcast of the 2021 Belmont Stakes will start live from Belmont Park at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and move to NBC at 5 p.m. Post time is set for approximately 6:49 p.m. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.