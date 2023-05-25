New York

New York School Gets Snow Day in May — Here's Why a Student Is to Thank

A high school junior read the fine print to help secure an extra long holiday weekend

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spring is in full bloom, but a Long Island school district will have a snow day the Friday leading into Memorial Day weekend. It has nothing to do with the weather — it's all thanks to the advocacy of high school junior Ethan Brown.

"I don’t think we need 186 days, I think that’s a bit too much. There needs to be a balance between academics and kids being kids," Brown said.

Brown pleaded with the Jericho School District's Board of Education at a meeting in March, arguing that New York state only requires 180 days of instruction while Jericho had 186 days of school. And no snow days were used this year

"Ethan stood up with the mic with poise and confidence and he said he was nervous, but I couldn’t tell he was nervous," said Jericho Superintendent Hank Grishman.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Board and the superintendent were so swayed by Brown’s persuasive speech that they deemed Friday the Ethan Brown Snow Day, making Memorial Day break a four-day weekend.

Since this was announced, Brown has become the most popular kid in school, gaining praise from fellow students and even teachers.

A group of his elementary school teachers surprised him at his home with signs thanking him for the extra day off and praising him for his bravery in speaking up to the board and advocating for himself and others.

U.S. & World

Health & Wellness 1 hour ago

I'm an ER Pediatrician. I Won't Let my Kid Do These 5 Summer Activities

holidays 3 hours ago

This is the History and Meaning Behind Memorial Day

“I’m getting a lot of thank yous, people are appreciative,” said Brown. “A kid from Manhasset messaged me for advice on how to get a snow day in his school district.”

This article tagged under:

New YorkLong IslandGOOD NEWSJericho
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us