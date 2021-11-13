Aaron Rodgers Activated From COVID-19 List, Cleared to Start Vs. Seahawks

Rodgers activated from COVID-19 list, will start vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers is back.

The Green Bay Packers officially activated the star quarterback from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, setting him up to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3, which forced him into a 10-day quarantine because he is unvaccinated. Saturday was the earliest possible date that Rodgers could return. He remained asymptomatic and met the league's return-to-play protocols, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

In the preseason, Rodgers told reporters he was "immunized," which led many to believe he did receive the vaccine. The 37-year-old did not follow certain NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, including wearing a mask during in-person press conferences. The league fined the Packers $300,000 for the infractions, and Rodgers was docked $14,650 for attending a Halloween party.

Rodgers also appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" after his diagnosis and spread misinformation about the vaccine. There were no fines or penalties for those actions.

The Packers lost 13-7 in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs with Rodgers in quarantine. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love made his first career start, completing 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Now at 7-2, the Packers will look to get back on track against the Seahawks at Lambeau Field. They won seven straight before Rodgers' positive test, and they remain just one game before the Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the NFL.