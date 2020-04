ABC News' George Stephanopoulos said Monday on "Good Morning America" that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, had previously tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago. Stephanopoulos said that he is asymptomatic.

"I actually feel great," he said. "I've never had a fever, never had cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills, any of the classic symptoms you've been reading about."