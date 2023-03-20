Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Opens Up About Her Exhausting Recovery in First Interview With TODAY's Savannah Guthrie

Abigail Zwerner, the first-grade teacher from Virginia who was shot in January by one of her students, is speaking for the first time to TODAY about what happened that day, and how she's doing now.

In a clip from her exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie, which airs Tuesday morning on TODAY, Zwerner shares an update on her recovery. On Jan. 6, Zwerner was shot in her Richneck Elementary School classroom in Newport News, Virginia, by a 6-year-old.

"I’ve been doing okay. You know, it’s been challenging," she shares with TODAY. "I’ve gone through a lot of obstacles and challenges. Some days are not so good days, where I can’t get up out of bed. Some days are better than others, where I’m able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments. But, you know, for goin’ through what I’ve gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading."

In a press conference days after the shooting, Steve Drew, the chief of police at Newport News Police Department, said that Zwerner had a classroom full of first graders when one of the students took out a handgun, which his mother had legally obtained. Zwerner raised her hand and the child then fired, sending a bullet through her hand and into her chest. Despite her injury, she proceeded to evacuate the classroom before seeking help.

The city prosecutor in Newport News, Virginia, has since said that he will not be pressing charges against the child. Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano, has also said in a news conference and in a letter of intent to file a lawsuit sent to the Newport News School Board that three teachers had gone to school authorities on Jan. 6 with concerns around the student's behavior.

Zwerner says she first sought an administrator's help that morning after the child threatened to beat up another student. According to Zwerner, a second teacher later went to an administrator and searched the boy's backpack. She says another teacher then reported that the boy had shown another student the gun during recess. The school’s principal at the time of the shooting, Briana Foster Newton, has since been removed from her position, district spokesperson Michelle Price said in January.

Toscano tells Guthrie that she intends to file a lawsuit on behalf of her client.

Police in Newport News, Virginia, say the shooting was not accidental.

“I can tell you there were failures on multiple levels in this case, and there were adults that were in positions of authority that could have prevented this tragedy from happening and did not,” Toscano said, adding that she intends to file a complaint in two weeks.

“I’ve met with the attorneys for both the school board and the city of Newport News, and they’re gonna have to respond in court.” TODAY reached out to the attorney for the Newport News School District but had not heard back by the time of this story's publication.

In January, Newport News Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Price told NBC News that “anything that has been reported to our school leadership team in regards to concerns at Richneck from teachers and staff members is part of the investigation. It’s being thoroughly investigated.”

TODAY also reached out to James Ellenson, the attorney for the 6-year-old's family, who responded Monday evening saying, "We welcome the prosecutor’s decision and continue to pray for Ms Zwerner’s complete recovery."

