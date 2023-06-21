‘Absolute miracle': Man survives wild Florida gas station crash caught on camera

Shocking video shows a car crashing through the entrance of a Florida gas station and slamming into a man who miraculously survived, authorities said.

The incident happened early Tuesday at a gas station in Seffner, just east of Tampa.

Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office showed the speeding car crashing through the store's entrance just as the man is walking inside.

The video shows the man slammed by the Kia Forte from behind as debris flies throughout the store, with shocked employees and customers narrowly avoiding being hit.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man was thrown across the store and pinned between the driver's side door of the car and a metal structure.

Fire rescue crews responded and the man and the driver of the Kia were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The footage of the car smashing through this business and straight into a victim is jarring, to say the least," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "It is an absolute miracle that the person pinned by the car did not sustain more serious injuries, and we're glad to hear he will be ok."

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Anthony Katosh, was later charged with criminal mischief after detectives determined the crash was not accidental, officials said.