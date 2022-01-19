Accused Capitol Rioter Ordered Back to Jail After DWI Arrest, Rifle Discovered in Car

An accused Capitol rioter has been ordered to be returned to federal custody after he tried to flee an arrest for suspected drunk driving last month and police discovered an AR-15 rifle in his car.
James Tate Grant, 29, of North Carolina was on pretrial release for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 rampage, where he allegedly assaulted two police officers.
However, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly revoked that release on Tuesday, citing how Grant has violated his release terms and attempted to flee an arrest on Dec. 7, according to court records.
