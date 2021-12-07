Ghislaine Maxwell

Accuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell Assessed Her Body for Epstein When She Was 14

Maxwell, prosecutors have said, played a key role in procuring girls and young women for Epstein

Elizabeth Williams/AP Photo

One of the women who says she was a minor when she started having sex with Jeffrey Epstein testified Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell personally inspected her body.

“She came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends,” the woman, who is being identified as "Carolyn," said at the British socialite’s sex trafficking trial in New York City.

Carolyn said she was just 14 when she was introduced to Maxwell and Epstein by Virginia Roberts Giuffre — another woman who says the couple sexually abused and trafficked her.

