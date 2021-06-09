San Antonio

No Injuries Reported After Active Shooter Warning at Joint Base San Antonio

Two people believed to have fired toward the base from outside the gate, base officials say

Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Public Affairs

What to Know

  • Two people believed to have fired toward the base from outside the gates.
  • No injuries have been reported.
  • Search for shooters ongoing by San Antonio police, Texas State Troopers and base personnel

There are no reports of any injuries after an active shooter warning was issued at Joint Base San Antonio Wednesday afternoon.

The notice went out shortly before 1 p.m. CT warning all base personnel to immediately take cover during the lockdown.

At about 1:30 p.m., base officials tweeted there are no suspected injuries from the shooting and that the gunfire is believed to have happened outside the Valley Hi Gate.

WOAI-TV in San Antonio reported base officials said two people fired shots toward the base from outside the gates before running away. San Antonio Police, Texas State Troopers, and base personnel are searching for the shooters.

At this time no other information has been released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

