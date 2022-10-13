5 Killed, Including Off-Duty Officer, in North Carolina

Five people were killed in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, including an off-duty police officer, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at an evening news conference.

The shooting suspect is not in custody, Raleigh officials said, contradicting prior information from neighboring community officials.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a tweet around 8:30 that no suspects had been apprehended. That came after neighboring Knightdale tweeted that the suspect had been captured and there was no threat.

Raleigh officials described the suspect as contained, not in custody.