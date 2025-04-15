Florida

Actor William Levy arrested in Florida on disorderly intoxication, trespassing charges

The 44-year-old was booked into Broward's Main Jail Monday after he was arrested in Weston, records showed.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested in Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing, records showed.

The 44-year-old was booked into Broward's Main Jail Monday after he was arrested in Weston, records showed.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

William Levy
Broward Sheriff's Office
Broward Sheriff's Office
William Levy

Levy briefly appeared in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $250 on each charge for a $500 total.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Further details of the arrest weren't available.

RAW: Actor William Levy appears in bond court in Broward after his arrest on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges.

Levy, originally from Cuba, moved to Miami in his teens and first gained fame starring in Spanish telenovelas.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 9 hours ago

Live updates: Biden to deliver speech, judge to hold Abrego Garcia hearing

South Africa 32 mins ago

South Africa's new US envoy called Trump racist and homophobic in 2020

He later appeared in the Tyler Perry movie "The Single Moms Club" and on "Dancing With The Stars," where he came in third place with partner Cheryl Burke in 2012.

Check back with NBC Miami for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridaBroward County
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us